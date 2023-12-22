Gov. Evers, First Lady Celebrate Christmas in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers today shared a video message wishing Wisconsinites a merry Christmas.

The governor and first lady’s video message is available here, and a transcript of the video message is available below.

Governor: Hey there, folks. Governor Tony Evers here.

First Lady: And I’m First Lady Kathy Evers. Today, we’re wishing all of those celebrating across our state a very merry Christmas.

Governor: Whether you’re traveling or celebrating at home...

First Lady: And whether your day is filled with decorating gingerbread houses, cooking a festive meal, or watching classic Christmas movies...

Governor: We hope you are celebrating your favorite holiday traditions and making warm memories with loved ones.

First Lady: From our family to yours, we wish you peace and joy all season long.

Governor and First Lady: Merry Christmas, Wisconsin!

