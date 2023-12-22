Heart attacks are more frequent during the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Heart health is always important, but especially around the holidays.

Ann Dodge, from the American Heart Association in Wisconsin, says this year, the risk for heart attacks is higher.

“The most common day of the year for heart attacks is Christmas day. And in addition, the most common day of the week to have a heart attack is a Monday. And this year, Christmas falls on a Monday. So we are at a higher risk period right now. In a study that reviewed 16 years of data on heart attacks, there was a 15% overall increase in heart attacks during the winter holidays, peaking on Christmas eve into Christmas day.”

Dodge says there are several factors.

“The holiday season is supposed to be a happy time for everybody. But as we all know, it can be extremely stressful and it gets us out of our routines. And there’s also overindulgence in foods and alcohol, a decrease in exercise routines. And in addition, people who should be on medicine for their heart, such as high blood pressure medication or medication for their cholesterol, the routine over the holidays is so disrupted that many people miss their medications,” said Dodge.

Dr. Christopher Eberlein, Emergency Medicine from Gundersen Health in La Crosse says one of the busiest days at the ER is the day after Christmas.

“We definitely see a below average type of day, on the actual holiday. Then the day after we tend to have, and we see it with Thanksgiving and pretty much all the major holidays, where the day after tends to be record breaking volumes. Unfortunately some people put off care on the holiday that they should be getting.”

Dodge says it’s important to know the warning signs of a heart attack.

“Chest pain, chest pressure. Sometimes in women, it shows up a little differently. It could be indigestion. Arm pain or numbness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue. I need people to know if you have any of those symptoms, you need to call 911 right away.”

Dodge adds that it’s important to be trained in CPR.

You may be the one who saves a life this holiday season.

