Investigation completed by Chippewa Falls HR Department following arguments from Sheriff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An investigation was completed by the Chippewa Falls HR Department following arguments from the Sheriff.

Documents show Chippewa County Sheriff, Travis Hakes, argues there were at least three employees who were passed over for promotion within the Sheriff’s Department because of their gender or physical characteristics.

In an email, Hakes states, “There were at least 3 employees who were passed over because of their gender or physical characteristics.”

The email goes on to state, “There have been a few instances where employees would have been justified in filing grievances; but chose not to out of fear of retaliation. The fear of retaliation was prevalent in our Office and hindered growth as well as open dialogue. This topic is not an issue under my command.”

A letter to Hakes from the Chippewa County Department of Administration Human Resources Division states, “I did not find any evidence to support your claims that three employees were passed over because of their gender or physical appearance or that anyone was passed over due to gender. I did not find any evidence that an employee was retaliated against. I did not find any evidence that an employee was subjected to quid pro quo favoritism.

What I did discover is that once again you were dishonest with me.”

