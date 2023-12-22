‘It’s just evil’: Beloved horse shot and killed in neighborhood; deputies searching for suspect

A beloved horse was shot and killed in a neighborhood over the weekend and deputies are searching for the suspect. (Source: KING, KAREN GREER, CNN)
By Julie Calhoun, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state family and neighbors are mourning the loss of a beloved horse that was found shot and killed.

“He was the neighborhood star. Everybody loved him. He knew more people than we did,” community member Karen Greer said.

Flowers have been left in memory of the cherished horse in a Pierce County neighborhood.

Over the weekend, Greer said she went to feed LeMon but found a horrific scene instead.

Greer called her veterinarian to come over not knowing exactly what happened and that’s when they found a bullet hole.

According to Greer, neighbors heard a gunshot during the overnight hours.

She said LeMon was so friendly that he probably went right up to the shooter.

“All I could do was cry and scream,” Greer said. “It’s just evil.”

Pierce County deputies say no shell casing was found but the shooting remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has since been started to raise money for a reward in finding the person responsible for the shooting.

