Our House Senior Living hosts “Adopt a Grandparent”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members were able to adopt a grandparent this Christmas at Our House Senior Living Facility.

Assistant Director, Shanon Landrum, said she can always count on the Chippewa Valley for support during the event.

“We do have a lot of residents who have no family, so we ask our community to step in and show that they’re not forgotten. They’re still loved. They’re still a vital member of our community. And the community always answers. They always come through, whether it be with sweet treats, whether it be gifts, whether they need it or it’s a wish list. It’s just it’s amazing,” Landrum said.

This may be the first year Our House has hosted the event as Christmas themed, but it originally started five years ago for a different holiday.

“We usually do ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ at the end of January for Valentine’s Day. This year, we decided to try it for Christmas. A couple of our residents were picked out by individuals and were adopted. And then a company called PS-Get Fit, LLC, out of Chippewa. Two lovely ladies adopted everyone else. They sent out a call to all of their elves, all of their Christmas angels, and filled our Christmas tree, adopted everybody here, including our staff,” Landrum said.

Landrum said they’re hosting the event for Christmas because it helps the seniors know they’re forever in the community’s heart.

“We’ve had a lot of loss in our community and everybody was kind of down. And Christmas is supposed to be happy. We thought this was a great way to bring our community inside and let everybody know that they are still thought of,” Landrum said.

Faculty said the event even helps seniors spark and relive old memories.

“Reminding everyone that they are still here, they still have dignity, they still are a person. So I think that gets lost in translation with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Landrum said.

This is the first year that Our House has hosted “Adopt a Grandparent” for Christmas. However, they said they plan on making it a tradition.

Presents were opened by the seniors this afternoon. Monday they’ll be with family.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.