Single mother gifted car for ONE Automotive Group’s ‘60 Days of Giving’

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Eau Claire woman received a much-needed gift this holiday season.

For 12 years, ONE Automotive Group has given a car to someone in need for its 60 Days of Giving campaign.

This year’s winner was Sage Sirona, a single mother of three.

Sage’s car broke down and she couldn’t afford to fix it. She works two jobs and is in school full-time. She’s also had to deal with stress-induced health concerns this year.

“I’ve been walking everywhere and I’ve been getting sick from the exhaustion and I’ve had to take taxis to the hospital and oncology and it’s just been a mess and it’s cold outside. So when I saw that, it was life-changing and I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it,” Sage said.

Sage said she’s incredibly grateful not only for the car but for her friends who nominated her.

