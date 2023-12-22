Teenager pleads guilty following fatal October 2022 crash

Previous Coverage: Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
By Heather Knox and WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager pleaded guilty to homicide charges after a crash in October of 2022 in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another.

Troy Huehn, Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and one count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Two counts of knowingly operating without a valid license causing death and one count of knowingly operating without a valid license causing great bodily harm were dismissed but read in.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2024.

Huehn was charged on Feb. 3, 2023. The criminal complaint filed with the charges said that on Oct. 10, 2022, Huehn was the driver of a vehicle that crashed and rolled over near Cameron. 15-year-old Winter Broulliard and 14-year-old Evah Garcia were killed as a result of the crash, while another teenage girl, who was 14 at the time, was seriously injured.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said at the time of the crash that the driver was operating under the influence of a controlled substance.

Investigators said the vehicle belonged to the mother of one of the girls, who let Huehn drive it believing that he had a driver’s license. Huehn told investigators that he was purposely taking back roads to avoid being pulled over. Before the crash, Huehn said that he sped up to go over a bump near railroad tracks at 70mph, causing the vehicle to go airborne, and lost control when the vehicle landed.

The girl who survived the crash told investigators that she and the other girls in the back seat of the car all told Huehn that he was going too fast. The girl said that she saw the speedometer reach 106mph before going airborne. She said that Huehn was allowed to drive the vehicle because the vehicle’s owner thought he was 18 years old and had a license.

