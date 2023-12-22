WEAU-TV celebrating 70 years - Part 2

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU-TV will celebrate 70 years on the air on Saturday, December 23. Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher and photojournalist Jeff Ralph take A Look Inside and a look back at those who were the trailblazers in television news here in Western Wisconsin. How it all started in this same building here on Hastings Way. A snapshot in time from those who remember WEAU best.

Long-time viewers of WEAU still remember the Sheriff Bob show, travel shows to comedies, and of course local news. For Tilden native, our very own Judy Clark remembers growing up watching WEAU as a kid.

“There are a lot of people that went through those channels, radio, school, and obviously TV that really were trailblazers, can you reflect on some of those and how they impacted you?

“Oh, I have so many mentors, and people that I looked up to through the years. We had three stations, growing up in Tilden on the farm. And WEAU was at the center, we relied on WEAU for our news. And my brother and I used to play newscast on a cassette tape recorder,” says Clark. “I did the news and he was Jim Crandall because again Jim Crandall was an icon in sports. And then there is Barry Robinson I got to meet and work with and he helped me out a lot at WAXX and WAYY radio. Bob Dawson, absolutely a phenomenal person. Bob Bosold, Dave Carlson.”

“Over the years, we featured many different variety of waters in Wisconsin.”

“And these guys are hardcore journalists, John Hoffland.

“The type of news stories that we cover, judgment in our stories won’t change.”

“Again, he was a terrific journalist and was a huge mentor to both of us,” explains Clark.

News Director here at WEAU for a quarter-century, John Hoffland passed away in 2009. A teacher, mentor and friend to so many young and aspiring journalists.

Lukas Hoffland, John’s son shared his thoughts on his father’s impact, “It helps know there’s been this legacy and my Dad was part of it, there was plenty before him and plenty since he’s passed. But it’s important that that legacy has been a core, it’s been sort of the thread for the course of the decades of telling the stories, finding the facts, presenting the information as it is, that is the way the media should work, it’s the way news should work and that’s been the core element of WEAU and probably will always be.”

Pat Kreitlow spent nearly a decade as a producer, reporter and anchor at WEAU. He says the core mission of the station has remained constant- providing a credible and accurate newscast.

“TV itself has changed over 70 years in terms of how it’s delivered. But when you think about what it is at its core, that it has staying power in that people aren’t reading the newspapers like they used to, for example, you see what draws people in, they want that local forecast.,” says Kreitlow.

“They want to hear their granddaughter’s name in the local volleyball highlights, so you just have to stay grounded to home, over 70 years that’s what people have recognized.”

While the faces have changed in seven decades, those who have moved on reflect fondly on how they got their start at WEAU in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Former WEAU anchors Danielle Wagner and Jim Mertens now team up to co-anchor the news at KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Like I said, it was a learning environment but it was a good learning environment, you really learned the base. You not only wanted to learn how to report of course, but learn how to talk to people, how to interact with people but also to have the morals and integrity as well which is so important in this business,” says Mertens.

A commitment to local news that will continue for the next generation of WEAU storytellers.

