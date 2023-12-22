Wisconsin DHS confirms first pediatric death from respiratory illness

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing it has confirmed the first pediatric death from a respiratory illness.

The death is a result of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to a press release from DHS.

“It is with great sadness that DHS reports the first death of a child from RSV in Wisconsin this season,” DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist Tom Haupt, said. “Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially before the holidays. Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible. Taking steps to prevent respiratory illnesses helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during respiratory illness season.”

According to the press release, DHS encourages all Wisconsinites, especially children, older adults, and people who are pregnant, to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses as soon as possible and follow good prevention practices, including washing your hands.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.