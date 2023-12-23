2 arrested following vehicle chase

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man and a woman were arrested following a vehicle chase across the Wisconsin-Minnesota border Thursday evening.

32-year-old Jonathon Olson of Ellsworth, Wis., was arrested on Dec. 21 after failing to submit to a traffic stop and then fleeing law enforcement. 26-year-old Christina Fetzer of Nelson, Wis., was arrested for obstructing the investigation.

According to a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21 at about 9 p.m., a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding and not staying in the correct lane on STH 25 in the Town of Nelson.

The driver, Olson, failed to stop for the deputy who then pursued. Olson continued on STH 25 into Minnesota, where law enforcement from Minnesota continued the pursuit. Olson eventually fled back into Wisconsin. Law enforcement from both states continued to pursue Olson through the Village of Nelson, the Town of Nelson, and Town of Maxville.

The Pepin County Chief Deputy deployed a tire deflation device, disabling the vehicle.

Olson went into a cornfield and abandoned the vehicle in a heavily wooded area, then fled on foot. Deputies from several sheriff’s offices and police departments started a ground search with a K-9 and a drone.

Olson was caught about an hour later near Spring Creek Road in the Town of Maxville.

During the incident, Fetzer was found in a vehicle off Spring Creek Road and arrested. She is being referred to the Buffalo County District Attorney’s office for obstructing the investigation into the search for Olson.

Olson was arrested and referred to the Buffalo County DA’s office for fleeing an officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving after revocation. Since Olson was out on bond at the time of the incident, a charge of bail jumping was also referred.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

