Christmas weekend remains gloomy with potential record-breaking warmth and rainy weather moving in

The first full day of winter brought gray skies, drizzle, fog, and mild temperatures as most places were 10-15 degrees above average this afternoon in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will stay overcast tonight as areas of drizzle and showers persist with low pressure and a leading warm front located nearby to the south and west. Low-level moisture is expected to lead to more fog development overnight, some of which could be locally dense at times. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Taylor Counties until 11am Saturday as visibilities could drop to one quarter mile or less. If you’ll be out on the roads, be sure to exercise extreme caution, have your headlights on, and allow some extra distance in front of you. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 30s and low 40s. Fog and patchy drizzle will kick off our day tomorrow as mainly cloudy skies stick around. We will be flirting with record territory in Eau Claire as our forecast high is 48, which puts us a degree above the record of 47, set back in 2020. The rest of the area will see readings in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front approaches Saturday as cloud cover sticks around with mild temps (WEAU)

Heading into Christmas Eve on Sunday, it appears the day will start out dry under a cloudy sky as a developing upper trough out west pushes a cold front towards our neck of the woods. That said, rain will start to develop from west to east during the afternoon as winds turn breezy at 10-15 mph from the south-southeast. Sunday brings our best chance to set a new record high with the forecast calling for temperatures in the low to mid-50s across the Chippewa Valley. The record in Eau Claire is 45, set back in 1940. Periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, will linger into Christmas Eve night as Santa makes his arrival in Western Wisconsin. On Monday for Christmas Day, it is shaping up to be a soggy one as our cold front passes while a surface low to the south is captured by a cut-off upper low in the Central Plains. We’ll have more rounds of rain throughout the holiday as breezy conditions linger with highs in the 40s. Low pressure will continue spinning in the region on Tuesday, leading to more bouts of showers as cooler air starts to circulate into the area with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. As we cool further at night and into Wednesday, rain showers will transition over to snow showers during the mid-week with highs staying in the 30s. Uncertainty then enters the forecast as we move into the final days of 2023 with disagreements on how our upper-level flow may play out. For now, expect dry conditions with temperatures much closer to average in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.