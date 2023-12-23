Metropolis Resort starts new Christmas tradition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we near the holidays, there are many things on people’s minds. and for one kid in particular, that’s presents.

“I want my own go-karting rink and then. And I’d probably like a lot of basketball stuff and football stuff. And probably a lot of presents,” Bennett Bursaw said.

Other than go-karting and arcade games, there was a surprise for families at Metropolis Action City.

Special guests, like Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch, were invited to spend time at the resort.

Elf and Grinch, Bryan Sweeney, said the families love this new holiday twist that started in December.

“This is the first year that we’ve really done it. And everyone loves it. We tried it for the first weekend and the kids were just so happy to see it, that it made it all worth it. And we knew we were going to keep doing it,” Sweeney said.

And so they will. Sweeney said they plan on making it a new tradition.

“Bringing everyone together to see Santa and having everyone come and play, have fun with their families, and celebrate Christmas, I think that it really is a great impact,” Sweeney said.

Not only did kids get the chance to meet Santa, but Action City wanted to add a unique twist to the holidays by having Santa play with the kids interactively.

“You’re not going to go to very many places and have Santa driving go-karts with you, or playing video games. So we definitely took the experience of meeting Santa to a whole new level,” Sweeney said.

“Happy holidays and Merry Christmas. And make sure you get your Christmas list in. And cookies for Santa,” Santa Clause, Jay Row, said.

Santa was at Action from 11:00AM to noon on Saturday, then went back to the North Pole.

