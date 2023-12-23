Rain chances increasing through very mild Christmas weekend

Both today and tomorrow are looking mostly dry, but rain chances keep ticking up through the weekend. From just a few sprinkles today, to more widespread rain starting Sunday afternoon. This will continue into Christmas Day on Monday, with likely some record-breaking temperatures!

Weekend Outlook (WEAU)

Clouds remain today, with maybe a few breaks possible in the afternoon and a few peeks of sunshine. But it will be a gloomy start to the weekend, with mild temperatures! We will soar into the upper-40s, which is very remarkable knowing that the record high in Eau Claire today is 47º. So, it is certainly in jeopardy! The same goes for the low temperature tonight: the record high-low in Eau Claire is 33º, but with steady temperatures, we should be stuck in the mid-40s for overnight lows! The main culprits are cloud cover and increasing southeast winds, blowing in even milder air.

Day Planner Today (WEAU)

Christmas Eve on Sunday will be even warmer, with highs into the mid-50s! The record high in Eau Claire is 45º, so it seems only a formality if we can break it. Rain will arrive later in the afternoon and could be heavy at times. Winds will also be breezy, so it is looking to be a very raw Christmas Eve across the area! Rain continues Sunday night, and even into Christmas Day on Monday.

Wet Christmas Weekend (WEAU)

So no White Christmas, but rather a mild and wet one for the Chippewa Valley this year. Temperatures will be in record territory again on Monday with highs in the mid-40s during the afternoon, but even milder temperatures expected earlier in the day. But some cooler air will eventually slide in, and Tuesday will feel notably cooler with highs in the upper-30s. There are some signs for even colder, or more seasonable, temperatures towards the end of the week, but there is some disagreement in the models.

