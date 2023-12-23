Record-breaking temperatures expected over the Christmas holiday as rain chances increase

Dreary weather kicked off the holiday weekend in Western Wisconsin as skies remained overcast with more areas of spotty drizzle and patchy fog. As a result, temperatures have mostly been holding steady in the low to mid-40s. Cloud cover sticks around tonight with yet another chance for areas of drizzle and fog across the area. Some of the fog could become dense at times, especially in Clark, Taylor, Chippewa, Rusk, and Barron counties where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 11am tomorrow with reduced visibility down to one quarter mile or less possible. If you’re heading out, be sure to exercise caution, have your headlights on, and allow extra distance ahead of you. Similar to last night, temperatures won’t move much with many places staying nearly steady in the 40s. Christmas Eve will bring a continuation of our gloomy weather as we watch a low pressure system and cold front slowly approach from the west with rain developing. Recent forecast guidance has pushed our rain chances back as it now looks like any steady rainfall won’t reach the Chippewa Valley until later in the afternoon or evening. That said, expect spotty drizzle and patchy fog during the day as temperatures rise into the low and mid-50s with a daily high temperature record likely to be broken in Eau Claire. The record is 45, set back in 1940; our forecast high is 54. Winds will also be breezy at 10-15 mph from the south-southeast.

A cold front slowly moves in from the west with increasing rain chances later in the day (WEAU)

Santa will need the rain gear as he makes his arrival in Western Wisconsin tomorrow night with rain overspreading the area. The cold front will move in before stalling out overhead, while a storm system lifts out of Oklahoma northward. The incoming surface low will become captured by a large, cut-off upper low that will be spinning over the Great Plains into Christmas Day on Monday. In response, we are looking at a soggy holiday with periods of rain that could be moderate to heavy at times as the low spins southwest of the state. Breezy conditions will persist with yet another high temperature record expected to be broken in Eau Claire as we top out at 52, beating the current record of 45, set back in 1994. A few record warm low temperatures will also have a good chance at being surpassed with overnight lows forecast to be in the 40s. Our record warm low on Sunday is 33 (2019) and 35 (1936) on Monday for Eau Claire. The upper-level low will gradually wobble eastward into Tuesday, giving us more chances for showers as they become scattered in nature. A few wet snowflakes may mix in Tuesday night through early Wednesday as temperatures cool into the 30s. Otherwise, low pressure will start to pull away to the east mid-week, leaving us with just some lingering showers under a mostly cloudy sky as highs reach the low 40s. Total rainfall for most places over this stretch of days will range between one and two inches with locally higher amounts possible. From there, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will build out west with an upper trough carving out to the east. The trough will have a bit more influence on us, meaning that temperatures will cool much closer to average in the upper 20s and low 30s through the final days of 2023 with variable sun and clouds.

