School hosts holiday dinner drive-up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An area school is helping feed students and families in their district this holiday weekend with a drive-up featuring Christmas dinners to-go.

For the 4th Annual Husky Holiday Dinner, current and retired staff at Eau Claire North High School prepared hundreds of Christmas dinners for distribution on Friday.

Instructional Coach at North High School, Ron Parks, said the tradition started during the pandemic when, instead of having a potluck, staff decided to donate money for food that would be given out to families in need.

“You know, it’s nice to see the smiling faces out there when they can pull up and they can get some nice meals, you know, and it’s just nice to be able to help people out in the community. So we’re shooting for 275 to 300 meals as well, hopefully, distributed tonight,” Parks said.

Parks said any leftovers will be given out to local hospital workers.

