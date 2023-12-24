2 dogs and 3 cats killed in Sparta house fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - 2 dogs and 3 cats were killed in a house fire in Sparta, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sparta Area Fire District, authorities were informed of the fire around 5:20 p.m., when the owners came home and discovered the fire. Inside were their 2 dogs and 3 cats. They were unable to get inside to get them.

When authorities arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the front and back of the house and flames were coming through the roof. The fire began in the kitchen with the cause still under investigation.

The animals were lost in the fire.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

The department was on the scene for 5 1/2 hours.

