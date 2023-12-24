Investigation follows fatal crash in Town of Baldwin

TOWN OF BALDWIN, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene of the fatal crash in the 2300 Block of 90th Ave, Baldwin Township.

According the the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix Emergency Communication Center received a call at 8:28 p.m. on Saturday about a single vehicle crash of a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup.

58-year-old Lavonne Hampton, from Baldwin, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s office said this represents the 15th traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023.

