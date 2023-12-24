Local business hosts Christmas Eve fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Christmas Eve, one local restaurant is helping raise money for a man battling cancer, and his family.

Westside Bar and Grill started the annual event three years ago, originally for a different purpose.

“We started helping out the Gilbert Brown Foundation, which we work very closely with, and we’d like to work with them all the time. And this year we just changed it up a little bit for a local family member. It’s Christmas Eve day and it gets people out and gives them a chance to get some great items,” Bar Owner, Jeremy Crowell, said.

This year, they are supporting a different cause.

Owner of the bar, Jeremy Crowell is fundraising for his brother-in-law, who was diagnosed with cancer.

“My brother in law has been suffering for 11 years with the condition he’s had. And it’s beginning to be quite a financial strain on his wife because she can’t work. He needs round the clock care. We’ve talked to them, and they’re very appreciative of it. So the basis of it is just to raise as much as we can for them and kind of help them through the tough times that they’re experiencing,” Crowell said.

The fundraiser included a raffle and silent auction with a variety of different Green Bay Packers, and other NFL teams, memorabilia. All mainly donated by the community.

“We try to cover all the fan bases. Great donations from local businesses. We work a lot with our local businesses so we like to support them and they obviously return the favor on that,” Crowell said.

Crowell said they do not have a fundraising goal in mind, but will take whatever they can get.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.