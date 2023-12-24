Rain chances increase for a rainy Christmas Day

Happy Christmas Eve! Rain is on the move this evening coming out of Minnesota. But it is moving very slowly, so for much of the evening, we are looking dry. But rain will eventually arrive to the Chippewa Valley and all of western Wisconsin with this large Christmas storm system. It is not just brining rain, it also carries some very mild air! The daily record high for Eau Claire, that stood for 83 years, was broken today, already during the overnight, and is now at 51º. That is 6º higher than the old record! As we go into tonight, rain spreads further with southeast winds still a bit breezy. And as temperatures barely drop, we are likely to break the Christmas Day record high as well, already during the overnight hours! The 1994 record is at 45º, but temperatures will struggle to drop below the 50º mark tonight.

Surface Map Monday (WEAU)

On Christmas Day itself, rain remains and can be heavy at times, apart from a bit of a break during the morning hours. Around .5-.75″ of accumulation is expected. East winds start to increase again to be between 10-20 mph, gusting to around 30. Temperatures will be fairly steady, with a high eventually around 53º. Cooler air finally starts to arrive Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front arrives from the... south! We don’t see that every day, but it is made possible by cold air that is being wrapped around the storm system that is still sitting to our west at that time. Some rain showers are still expected in the morning, but will start to taper off later into Tuesday, as cloud cover is still dominating. More sunshine is expected Wednesday, but temperatures remain on the mild side, with a high around 40º. The rest of next week, temperatures gradually continue to decrease, into the low to mid-30s by next weekend. We should also see more sunshine, especially on Friday. Some models want to bring in a system with some snow for the New Year’s weekend, but there is too much inconsistency at this point.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.