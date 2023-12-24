Two people arrested in drug incident in Eau Claire County

Town of Bridge Creek, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were arrested after a drug incident on December 19th in the town of Bridge Creek.

According to the Augusta Police Department, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on State Road 27 in the town of Bridge Creek. At the stop, the officer reportedly observed behavior indicating the people in the vehicle were under the influence of a controlled substance. After completing a field sobriety test and drug evaluation, the driver, Iris Kenner, was arrested. The police department is recommending charges of resisting an officer, OWI - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia among others.

The passenger, Jacob Stockheimer, was the vehicle owner. After denying law enforcement consent to search his vehicle, he was told he was being detained and would be escorted to a vehicle to use a police K9. Stockheimer reportedly refused officer commands and physically resisted. An officer used a taser to control Stockheimer who was taken into custody. Minor injuries were reported by the officers and Stockheimer. Stockherimer was arrested. The police department is recommending charges of resisting an officer and possession of methamphetamine among others.

