One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire this afternoon on the West side of Eau Claire on Arlene Place.

Once they arrived, the fire department found fire showing from the rear of the house and throughout the residence.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside and preformed a search for occupants, and they ventilated the structure.

No occupants were found, as they were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was located in the basement.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury that needed no immediate medical attention.

The incident remains under investigation.

