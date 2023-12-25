Rain continues this Christmas Day, drier and cooler for the rest of the week

Merry Christmas everybody! We broke another daily high record in Eau Claire today, reaching a high of 53º. That surpassed the old record of 45º, set in 1994. Meanwhile, rain is falling region-wide, and will continue to do so all the way through the overnight hours tonight. It is a light but steady rain, and additional rainfall totals through early tomorrow morning will be between 0.5-1.0″. The highest totals are expected for our northwestern areas. With that, winds from the east are breezy, 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible. Temperatures remain steady going into tonight, only falling into the upper-40s. Later tonight, winds shift to the south with a cold front, as cold air is being wrapped around the large storm complex that is off to our west. That means that temperatures will eventually drop into the low-40s by later tonight.

Surface Map Tuesday (WEAU)

That cooling trend continues tomorrow as more cold air is propelled around the storm system. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s during the afternoon hours. Rain should stop early tomorrow morning, so the morning commute should be dry for pretty much everyone. Cloud cover remains though, and winds from the south can be a bit breezy in the morning but will decrease later in the day. The sun will finally show itself again on Wednesday, with similar afternoon temperatures in the upper-30s, but a cool start with lows in the mid-20s. That is actually the average high for this time of the year, but something we haven’t experienced in a very long time! Temperatures remain steady the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper-30s, with plenty of sunshine through Friday. There is some inconsistency in the models towards the New Year’s weekend, with a chance of light snow on Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday. But again, there is too much uncertainty at this point to know if, after a brown Christmas, we can at least expect a white New Year’s.

