Advice on reselling your unwanted items

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

