AUSTIN SKINNER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Austin Skinner for the Sunshine Award. Austin was extremely helpful in assisting us in buying winter boots for our grandson. He double checked our purchase and found we had the wrong size in the right box. He was respectful, patient, and interacted well with our kid to make him happy and we got a good product and well-priced. Thanks for being a happy professional.

Valerie Prueher

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in drug incident in Eau Claire County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt in Eau Claire County fire
One person dead in St. Croix County single-vehicle crash
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire

Latest News

DR. NATHANIEL STEWART
PATTI STANGEL
OFFICER KEVIN CAPEK
"It's been sort of the thread for the course of the decades of telling the stories, finding...
WEAU-TV celebrating 70 years - Part 2