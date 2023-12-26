EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Austin Skinner for the Sunshine Award. Austin was extremely helpful in assisting us in buying winter boots for our grandson. He double checked our purchase and found we had the wrong size in the right box. He was respectful, patient, and interacted well with our kid to make him happy and we got a good product and well-priced. Thanks for being a happy professional.

Valerie Prueher

