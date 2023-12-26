City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling to offer Christmas tree collection Jan. 2-12

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a press release from City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, Christmas tree collection for 2024 is scheduled to run Jan. 2-12.

Residents are asked to remove tinsel, ornaments, and tree bags, and set their tree out on the boulevard by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 2.

According to the press release, they do not collect artificial Christmas trees. Those, along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in a city-service recycling cart or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. They do not collect wreaths, live or artificial.

