City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling to offer Christmas tree collection Jan. 2-12

Christmas tree collection
Christmas tree collection(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a press release from City of La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, Christmas tree collection for 2024 is scheduled to run Jan. 2-12.

Residents are asked to remove tinsel, ornaments, and tree bags, and set their tree out on the boulevard by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 2.

According to the press release, they do not collect artificial Christmas trees. Those, along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in a city-service recycling cart or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. They do not collect wreaths, live or artificial.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in drug incident in Eau Claire County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
One person dead in St. Croix County single-vehicle crash
No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt in Eau Claire County fire
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire

Latest News

AG Chat with Bob Bosold Dec. 26th
Cloud cover dominates with falling temperatures through the afternoon
New competency hearing for Helmbrecht scheduled
First Alert Forecast 12/25/2023 10 p.m.
First Alert Forecast 12/25/2023 10 p.m.