Community Haven House begins serving guests at new location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Community Haven House is now welcoming guests at its new location.

According to a press release from the Community Haven House Advisory Committee, on Christmas Day, Dec. 15, 2023, Community Haven House at 412 Washington Street began to welcome guests.

The press release says regular operating hours have now resumed.

Scheduled hours are Monday through Saturday, 8-12 p.m. and Sunday, 8-4 p.m.

According to the press release, Eau Claire Community Haven House is in need of food, water, coffee, creamer, hand warmers, thermal blankets, and cleaning supplies.

