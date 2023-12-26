DR. NATHANIEL STEWART

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 26, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Nathaniel Stewart from Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Stewart did an amazing job on my hip replacement surgery. I have had great success due to the skill of Dr. Stewart. Also, thank you to the anesthesiologist and nurses at Oak Leaf Surgical Hospital for their great care and attention!

Connie Parr

