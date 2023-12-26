Earthbound Environmental Solutions, LLC to offer Christmas tree collection

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Earthbound Environmental Solutions, LLC is announcing curbside Christmas Tree collection for residents in the City Eau Claire, Altoona, and Lake Hallie will occur now through most weeks in Jan. 2024.

According to a press release from Earthbound Environmental Solutions, LLC, all collections need to be scheduled through their office. The cost is $15-$18 per tree (*8 ft. or less with pricing based on subscription status with Earthbound; larger trees are collected for an additional fee) with pre-payment required for all non-subscribers. Earthbound will also collect boughs and wreaths. Inquire within for pricing.

Pick-ups can be scheduled by emailing office@earthboundenviro.com or calling (715) 952-5608.

