Sparta Area Fire District responds to structure fire at Walmart

Walmart structure fire
Walmart structure fire(Courtesy: Erv's Sparta Area Fire District)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Area Fire District is responding to a structure fire at Walmart, according to a Facebook post via the Sparta Area Fire District Facebook page.

The Facebook post says Walmart is currently closed for public access while crews ventilate the building, and traffic is closed off to the Walmart entrance.

