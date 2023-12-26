Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide

(MGN)
By WEAU
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie Woman was arrested for attempted homicide on Saturday.

According to the Village of Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to 131st Street around 12:00 p.m. for a report of a woman with a baseball bat. When officers knocked and announced their presence, they heard screaming inside a residence. Officers found 55-year-old Laura Feala screaming, swearing and pacing, trying to enter the bathroom. Officers told Feala to get on the ground, but she refused and one of the officers pulled their taser.

When entering the bathroom, officers found a 56-year-old man from Lake Hallie standing in the bathtub naked covered in blood. The man told officers he was stabbed in the left eye and hit with a baseball bat. Officers found around 15 stab wounds on the man’s body. The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The Village of Lake Hallie Police Department arrested Feala and is recommending charges of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide and aggravated assault with a weapon. She was taken to Chippewa County for processing.

