Mint Mobile customers affected by security breach

(WSAW) - Mint Mobile, a pre-paid mobile carrier has been hit by a security breach. That’s according to an email sent to customers.

It said some customers may have had some personal information stolen because of a security failure. The theft could include personal contact, email, mobile identification info in SIM cards and more.

Mint Mobile says its “no-reply” email notice sent to customers is real. And not an attempt to steal information, after some questioned its validity. Mint mobile says it doesn’t store credit card info and passwords weren’t hacked.

