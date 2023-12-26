New competency hearing for Helmbrecht scheduled

(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new competency hearing is scheduled in the case of 51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht.

On February 6, a competency hearing is scheduled in his case. The initial hearing was scheduled for December 20. A doctor requested an extension for up to 30 days to complete an inpatient evaluation. That evaluation was ordered by Judge Sarah Harless for Helmbrecht. Helmbrecht was arrested after he walked away from a Tomah group home and a nationwide warrant was issued. He was found weeks later in Mexico.

Helmbrecht is accused of killing his neighbor Jenn Ward seven years ago.

