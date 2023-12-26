No one hurt in Eau Claire County fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.

According to staff with Township Fire, crews were called to Norrish Road around 3:00 p.m. for reports of a fire. Flames could be shooting through the roof of the home. The fire started in the attic but the cause is still under investigation.

Township Fire staff said the house is considered a total loss. Township Fire was assisted by Rock Creek and Mondovi fire departments.

