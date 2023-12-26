EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Officer Kevin Capek for the Sunshine Award. Officer Capek called to let us know that our dog that was missing was found. Our Lab, Pike, had been hit and killed on Hwy 10. He waited until we arrived, and helped me load Pike in my vehicle, making sure my wife and I were safe. His caring help was much appreciated during a very stressful time.

James Kraft

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.