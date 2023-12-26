OFFICER KEVIN CAPEK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Officer Kevin Capek for the Sunshine Award. Officer Capek called to let us know that our dog that was missing was found. Our Lab, Pike, had been hit and killed on Hwy 10. He waited until we arrived, and helped me load Pike in my vehicle, making sure my wife and I were safe. His caring help was much appreciated during a very stressful time.

James Kraft

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in drug incident in Eau Claire County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt in Eau Claire County fire
One person dead in St. Croix County single-vehicle crash
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire

Latest News

DR. NATHANIEL STEWART
PATTI STANGEL
AUSTIN SKINNER
"It's been sort of the thread for the course of the decades of telling the stories, finding...
WEAU-TV celebrating 70 years - Part 2