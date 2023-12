EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Patti Stangel is a retired animal enthusiast that uses her personal time, space, and funds to run a most needed animal rehabilitation program. She runs it solely on donations and her own money. She does such a wonderful job and deserves recognition for the amazing work she does. Please give Patti Stangel the Sunshine Award.

Roseann Henning

