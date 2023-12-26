Several Wisconsin retailers sell winning lottery tickets over Christmas holiday

Four Wisconsin Lottery players had a holly jolly holiday weekend with big ticket wins on...
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Four Wisconsin Lottery players had a holly jolly holiday weekend with big ticket wins on Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, one player won $129,323, half of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot, on a 20X Fast Play ticket sold by Hawley Food Mart in Milwaukee. A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold by Krist Food Mart in Wabeno. The winning numbers were 9-14-17-18-53 with a Powerball of 6.

Two Christmas Day drawings brought some holiday cheer as the Kwik Trip chain sold two big Wisconsin Lottery winners. A $73,000 winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold by the Kwik Trip at 1601 Landmark Drive in Cottage Grove. Those numbers were 2-10-15-17-26. A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold by the Kwik Trip at 4924 Sprint Street in Mount Pleasant. Those numbers were 5-12-20-24-29 with a Powerball of 4.

