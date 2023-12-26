The Whispering Emerald Ridge Game Farm offers free meals to the community

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One family owned business is back to feed the community after having to stop in 2020.

On this rainy Christmas day, one family is looking to brighten up those in the community who need it most.

“We’re doing our Christmas charity that we do every year. It’s the first time we’ve had it since Covid. It’s something that’s always been dear to my mom’s heart. She’s always giving back to the community her and my dad have. So it was something they started a long time ago because when she was at hard times, it was always nice to have somewhere to go. So we started offering it into the community,” said son of the owners and Club House Manager, Bruce Neverdahl.

For around ten years... Owners have provided a free Christmas meal to those who want it.

Around 10 volunteers helped serve the food, all of them being friends or family of the owners of The Whispering Emerald Ridge Game Farm.

“I just want to give back to the community and i’m a local here. So it’s it’s nice to support the neighbors as well. Those families that don’t have nothing to do. People that don’t have families. We’re just one big family today,” said Ashley Waak, a volunteer.

Neverdahl said his parents have always taken the time to take care of the people in their community.

“It’s become a family tradition for us to put this on during Christmas. We hold our Christmas early. So we just want to give people a place to go because it’s really important to be with family or friends during Christmas. Some people that don’t have a place to go. This is what we provide for them. We want people to feel like they’re loved and definitely give them a place,” said Neverdahl.

People who visit the farm were able to make donations, but owners of the business make sure the meals happen regardless of the financial support.

“It’s a tough time for people, especially with the economy that we have right now. Some people just they can’t make ends meet and we’re able to do that. And our family’s been blessed to do that,” said Neverdahl.

Donated clothes and coats were also laid out for people to take home to stay warm this winter.

