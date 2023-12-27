1 person dead, 1 in critical condition following Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An SUV was traveling the wrong way on Hwy 10 and collided with another vehicle head-on.

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 26 at about 1:30 p.m., a car traveling eastbound on US Hwy 10 near Day Road in Auburndale moved over to pass a semi. An SUV traveling westbound in an eastbound lane collided head-on with the car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to Marshfield Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center and is in critical condition. There were no passengers in the SUV.

The crash is still under investigation.

