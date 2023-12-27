2024 tax bracket adjustments cut your wallet a break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting in January, the amount you’re taxed on is changing. That’s because the IRS has announced the adjusted tax brackets for 2024.

They’ve shifted for all types of taxpayers from single filers, to married and heads of household. The government makes changes every year based on inflation. There are some adjustments you should be aware of, like the tax bracket shift based on inflation. Without those adjustments, you may be pushed into a higher tax bracket even though your standard of living hasn’t changed at all.

“It means you’re going to be able to have a little bit more income within each individual tax bracket,” said Cole Bruner, President of Bushka Wealth Management.

These adjustments are for 2024 which means you won’t file these until next year but the changes will go into effect in January.

Here’s an example of how this could help you. Let’s say you’re single and made $45,000 in 2023, the highest taxable rate would be 22%. But in 2024 if you made that same $45,000, the highest taxable rate would be 12%.

If you’ve gotten a raise recently to account for inflation, you may have also entered the next tax bracket. The name for that is bracket creep.

“As people’s income has gone up sometimes that would potentially push them into a higher tax bracket,” said Paul Jauch, Pinnacle Tax & Accounting.

Making more money should be good news, but there’s a common misconception. Jaunch said he’s even talked to people who’ve turned down a raise because of it.

“I used to be in the 12% bracket now I’m making more money, now I’m in the 22% bracket, now everything is getting taxed at 22% which is not the case,” said Jauch.

“Just the overage that’s in that higher bracket would be taxed at the higher level,” said Bruner.

Let’s say you’re only $1,000 over the limit for the 12% bracket, you’ll only be in the higher bracket for that excess. So both advise you not to turn down that raise.

The standard deduction also has adjustments.

“So the standard deduction is the amount that you don’t get taxed on,” said Jaunch.

If you’re a single filer, the standard deduction has increased to $14,600. That’s an increase of $750. If you’re married and file jointly, the standard deduction is $29,200 which is $1,500 more than in 2023.

For some, these adjustments could make a big difference. Others might not see a huge change in their return, but Bruner said regardless, it’s a positive.

“From my perspective as a financial advisor the benefit is that it’s going to be one less thing that we have to worry about paying additionally for over the course of the next year,” said Bruner.

As you begin filing for this year, there are other incentives to consider, like the energy credit.

“There’s a 30% credit on solar panels and solar equipment,” said Jaunch.

Which could save you thousands.

“There’s one for windows, doors, roof, water heaters,” said Jaunch.

You can get up to $12,000 bucks per year.

Brunner said it’s also a good time to think about your retirement. There are increased limitations on contributions to retirement accounts.

“Inflation has come into play and things have gotten more expensive which means we’re going to have to have a little bit more money in our retirement accounts to live the same lifestyle when we get to that point in our life,” said Bruner.

Bruner and Jaunch said there are a lot of pieces that can get complicated.

“Work with a financial professional that has direct experience in all of these things and they can help create a plan to help you take advantage of some of the tax savings that might be out there,” said Bruner.

Bruner said enjoy this tax break now, because in 2026 we’re going to see taxes go up. The current tax cuts that are in place expire at the end of 2025.

He added now is a good time to consider Roth IRA options to lock in current interest rates at the brackets we’ll have starting in January.

