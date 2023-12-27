Authorities, homeowners assist with water rescue in Rusk County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOWN OF BIG BEND, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities and local homeowners assisted with a water rescue in Rusk County Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 27, 2023, at 7:31 a.m. authorities received a report that three people who were out ice fishing, had fallen through the ice on Fireside Lake in the Town of Big Bend. It was learned there was only one person actually in the water.

The press release says prior to authorities arriving, local home owners got the person out of the water and on shore. They also rendered aid to the person.

The person was treated and taken by EMS to MMC-Rice Lake, according to the press release.

