CDC investigating reports of lead poisoning from applesauce pouches

Multiple states have reported potential cases to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Multiple states have reported potential cases to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of high blood lead levels (BLLs) in children consuming recalled cinnamon-containing applesauce products that have high levels of lead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing this Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to advise clinicians and health departments to consider the possibility of illness due to lead exposure and report cases to their local health authorities.(PRNewswire)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WSAW) - The CDC is investigating more than 250 reports of lead poisoning in 34 states possibly linked to the cinnamon applesauce pouches sold under three brands. It’s been two months since the products were recalled but they are still being found on store shelves. Kids under 6 are at the greatest risk due to lead exposure which can include damage to the brain and nervous system and slow development.

“Their brains are actively developing such that key connections in the brain that are crucial for attention and learning are disrupted,” said Dr. Leonardo Trasande, NYU Langone Professor of Pediatrics & Population Health.

The FDA is investigating several theories including whether the applesauce was intentionally contaminated.

