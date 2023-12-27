CDC investigating reports of lead poisoning from applesauce pouches

(WSAW) - The CDC is investigating more than 250 reports of lead poisoning in 34 states possibly linked to the cinnamon applesauce pouches sold under three brands. It’s been two months since the products were recalled but they are still being found on store shelves. Kids under 6 are at the greatest risk due to lead exposure which can include damage to the brain and nervous system and slow development.

“Their brains are actively developing such that key connections in the brain that are crucial for attention and learning are disrupted,” said Dr. Leonardo Trasande, NYU Langone Professor of Pediatrics & Population Health.

The FDA is investigating several theories including whether the applesauce was intentionally contaminated.

