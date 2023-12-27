Clouds return tonight, mild weather continues

We finally had a chance to replenish our vitamin D a little bit today, with plenty of sunshine region-wide. This allowed temperatures to increase once again, with highs in the upper-30s and a few low-40s this afternoon. That is still well above the average high, which is in the high-20s for late December. The sunshine and clear skies will eventually make way for some more cloud cover tonight, as a weak disturbance approaches from the east with our departing storm system. We should remain dry though for most of the overnight, and with light northwest winds, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper-20s.

Surface Map Thursday (WEAU)

Clouds remain tomorrow morning, with even some light snow possible for our southern areas. Any accumulation will be limited to I-90 and points south, and even the most aggressive model keeps total accumulations below 1″. So no disruptions to your morning commute are expected tomorrow, as the snow gradually tapers off by late morning and early afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine will then be possible by late afternoon again, with similar temperatures in the upper-30s. This mild weather is set to continue through year’s end, with highs mainly in the upper-30s, even low-40s on Friday with plenty of sunshine. New Year’s Eve could be a hint cooler with highs below freezing, and a slight chance for snow. Still no major winter storms are in the forecast, as temperatures should also be above average kicking off 2024, with mostly dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.