Color Bash at L.E. Phillips Memorial Library brightens up gloomy winter day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter is known for short and dark days, but the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is helping brighten up the day for kids.

They walked into the youth services room around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, ready to explore the many ways to add some color to winter.

Alisha Green has put together what she called “Color Bash.”

“And I just picked a bunch of different crafty ideas and science experiments to do with colors. We have some prism experiment. So learning how you can make prisms with mirrors and water,” said Green. “And then we have a wind tunnel where kids can just play with the colorful scarves and watch them fly up and some other crafty things.”

The program also helped keep the kids busy, considering they are still on winter break from school.

“We always offer things on the no school days because that offers activities for families to do together. It offers peer connection for kids to get together and experience things together, experiment together. just kind of keeps their brains working through that that school break,” said Green.

Brenda Thalacker brought her two grandchildren. She was teaching her granddaughter to work with the crafts and colors. The granddaughter constantly asking Thalacker for help or even do the craft herself.

“Well, I think it’s really good for them to have built confidence that they can do it themselves and that they can try something new, which this is all new to them and they can be successful,” said Thalacker.

Much like the colors the kids are using, that success will come in an array of different ways.

Green said the Color Bash could make a come back if there is enough demand. She did say though, the staff likes to come up with other ideas on keeping the kids engaged.

