Crews respond to Winona house fire

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Winona Fire Department, Winona Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Services and the American Red Cross responded to a fire in a multi-family dwelling on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Winona Fire Department, on Dec. 26 at 1:18 p.m. they were dispatched to a possible explosion and fire at a multi-family home on the 850 block of West 5th Street in Winona, Minn.

Initial responding units found a fire in one of the building’s rooms. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

