Crews respond to Winona house fire

Winona Fire Department, Winona Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Services and the...
Winona Fire Department, Winona Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Services and the American Red Cross responded to a fire in a multi-family dwelling on Tuesday afternoon.(Courtesy: Winona Fire Department)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 26, 2023
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Winona Fire Department, Winona Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Services and the American Red Cross responded to a fire in a multi-family dwelling on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Winona Fire Department, on Dec. 26 at 1:18 p.m. they were dispatched to a possible explosion and fire at a multi-family home on the 850 block of West 5th Street in Winona, Minn.

Initial responding units found a fire in one of the building’s rooms. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

