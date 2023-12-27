Driver accused of 5th OWI offense, arrested in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is accused of a 5th OWI offense and was taken into custody in St. Croix County.

According to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 26, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wisconsin State Troopers responded to a crash near mile marker 26 westbound on Interstate-94 in St. Croix County.

The press release says when authorities were responding to the crash, they were informed that two people were fleeing south across I-94 on foot. Shortly after, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department said they had arrested two people on 50th Avenue south of the crash location matching the description of the people feeling from the scene. The people were turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol to continue the investigation.

According to the press release, the passenger was released while the driver of the car, identified as 39-year-old David Andrle of Menomonie, Wis., was arrested on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 5th offense. Additional recommended charges include possession of THC and drug paraphernalia and citations for failure to notify police of an accident and operating after revocation. The driver also had a felony warrant.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.