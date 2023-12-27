Festival Foods recognized as 2023 Top Disability-Friendly Employer in Wisconsin™

Festivals Foods
Festivals Foods(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Festival Foods is announcing its recognition as 2023 Top Disability-Friendly Employer in Wisconsin™.

The award is presented by Disability:IN Wisconsin, according to a press release from Festival Foods.

“The Top Disability-Friendly Employer in Wisconsin™ Award is a testament to companies genuinely committed to creating inclusive workplaces where people with disabilities can thrive.” Judy Quigley, Executive Director of Disability:IN Wisconsin, said.

Melissa Van Gheem, Senior Human Resources Director at Festival Foods, accepted the award on Oct. 12, 2023, at the 2023 Disability:IN Wisconsin Summit, according to the press release.

Additional information is available HERE.

