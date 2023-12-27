Fundraiser to take place in honor of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

St. Croix County Sheriff's office displays a memorial for fallen sheriff's deputy Kaitie Leising.
St. Croix County Sheriff's office displays a memorial for fallen sheriff's deputy Kaitie Leising.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A fundraiser is set to take place in honor of a fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

According to a Facebook post via the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a burger week fundraiser is set to take place at CHAMPS Sports Bar & Grill located at 220 South Knowles Avenue in New Richmond Jan. 7-11, 2024, from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

The Facebook post says CHAPS Sports Bar and Grill will give $5 of every basket to honor fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Donations are said to help build a St. Croix County Fallen Officer Memorial installation at the Government Center to honor their fallen officers, help support Leising’s family and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard traveling to Washington, D.C. to the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in May 2024, and provide emotional wellness training to St. Croix law enforcement officers and their families.

