Health centers urge people to register to donate organs.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health officials say only around 3% of people who pass away are eligible to be organ donors. That’s why its important for families to bring up the conversation of organ donation more often.

“Getting on the registry and signing up, letting your families know your wishes is a big part of conversation that need to happen. It’s not something we want to talk about, but it’s important to let families know what you want at the end of your life,” says Gundersen Health System ICU nurse, Rita Roberts.

Roberts says her family has discussed the topic and she hopes that more families will do the same.

“I remember my kids in high school started talking about it early on and they wanted to be organ donors. I know my husband and I, we were out for a walk one night and that was when the conversation came up for us,” says Roberts.

One of Roberts’ recent patients was Julian Slefo, a father and husband-to-be who unexpectedly passed away on December 10th. Julian’s fiancé, Alexandra Campobello, says donating Julian’s organs was a way for her to feel like he’s living on.

“It means a lot because not only I guess I kind of look at it as not only do I get to see him and our daughter, but at some point in life, if the person that received his organs is okay with it or comfortable, I’ll be able to meet them. And it’s like a part of him lives on. For me, it’s not just he’s gone. He’s out there surviving in some way. His spirit is still there for me,” says Campobello.

Julian and Alexandra took care of 3 children together and while Alexandra says it’s hard for the kids, they know he is a hero.

“Dad didn’t just get taken away for nothing. He got to be able to save other people and give them a chance at life. And I think that’s really going to make them look up to him as a hero someday,” says Campobello.

Julian’s family is running a gofund.me. The money raised will be used for monthly bills, Christmas for the children, and a memorial service.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, even though last year was a great year for transplants, there are over 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. Which is why health centers across the country want everyone to register for organ donations.

Gundersen Health officials say only 50% of eligible people are registered to be organ donors. To find out more information on how to be an organ donor, you can visit organdonor.gov.

.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.