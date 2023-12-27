Interview: New Year's Family Party

The YMCA Sports Center is holding a New Year's Family Party
The YMCA Sports Center is holding a New Year's Family Party(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA Sports Center is holding a New Year’s Family Party on Friday, December 29 from 5-8:30 p.m.

The event features inflatables, games, face painting, prizes, DJ entertainment, limo rides from Cody Limousines, and a balloon drop at 8:00.

Admission is $5 cash for everyone except those 2 and under. They get in free.

The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is located at 3456 Craig Rd in Eau Claire.

YMCA Sports Center

