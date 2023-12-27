Kyle Corrigan announces candidacy for 2024 US Senate Election

Generic photo of ballots.
Generic photo of ballots.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a press release via accesswire.com, Kyle Corrigan, a veteran private investigator, is announcing his candidacy for the 2024 US Senate Election, seeking to represent the Republican Party.

Corrigan’s Candidate Statement, provided in the press release, is available below:

“I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate to provide the American public an objective look at the truth, no matter how ugly. We must address the massive problems facing our country: election integrity, our budget/debt & inflation, border security, our taxpayer foreign aid going un-audited and the infringements on our civil rights through mandates and policies. Wisconsin needs a Senator with fortitude & decisiveness in the face of cancel culture. We deserve a Senator who can expose the corruption in DC and hold those responsible accountable. With my faith in God, and my love for my country and fellow Wisconsinites, I announce my candidacy for the United States Senate.

“I’m from a proud state in the greatest country in the world.

“On, Wisconsin!”

Additional information is available HERE.

